I fully support President Donald Trump's executive order that temporarily halts admissions from the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and bans travel from nationals of countries that potentially pose a security risk to the United States; however, I don't think the action goes far enough. Further, I believe there are many people throughout the country who feel the same way.
Letter: I have seen first-hand the abuse and fraud in the U.S. refugee program
Wed Feb 8, 2017 12:45 PM