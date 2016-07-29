No Mention of Clinton Foundation During DNC Convention

After nearly three days of speeches and video propaganda one major part of Democrat Nominee Hillary Clinton’s life’s work has gone virtually unmentioned during the Democrat National Convention in Philadelphia. Even as speaker after speaker lauded Hillary’s career in public life, no mention of the Bill and Hillary Clinton Foundation has been uttered from the dais.

A day after its release, Clinton Cash became the top topic on Facebook, the world’s largest social media platform, and spent days dominating its trending list. Only a few days after its release, the film had already received over 800,000 views on Youtube.

The timely release of Clinton Cash isn’t the only thing likely keeping the Clinton Foundation off the DNC Convention agenda. A hacked 42-page Democrat National Committee memo released on Monday reveals the frightening array of Clinton Foundation scandal facts DNC staffers consider “vulnerabilities” for Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The leaked document chronicles hundreds of news reports of Clinton Foundation malfeasance featured under devastating headings created by DNC staffers themselves, allegations fully detailed in Clinton Cash. The DNC’s own descriptive headings, which are backed up by mainstream media reports, demonstrate how politically toxic the DNC considers the Clinton Foundation’s acceptance of foreign donations during Hillary Clinton’s tenure as Obama’s Secretary of State.

With the dark cloud of pay-to-play politics hanging over the Clintons it is no wonder that the Clinton Foundation has gone unrecognized during a Democrat convention aimed at rehabilitating Hillary’s career, not ending it.