BOMBSHELL: Leaked Docs Show How Much Money Soros Paid Al Gore to Push Global Warming Propaganda – Eagle Rising

Documents released by DC Leaks show that globalist billionaire George Soros’s organization gave millions to Al Gore’s global warming programs that had as their express purpose to create a “political space for aggressive U.S. action” on climate change. Soros also had planned on giving millions to another environmentalist group, which leaked documents described as being the “lead organizer of the youth climate movement in the U.S.”

The documents showed that Soros’s Open Society Institute (OSI) – now called Open Society Foundations (OSF) – gave $30 million to Al Gore’s Alliance for Climate Protection over the course of three years.

“U.S. Programs Global Warming Grants…U.S. Programs became engaged on the global warming issue about four years ago, at George Soros’s suggestion,” a leaked OSI document read.

U.S. Programs is a division of George Soros’s OSF – formerly called OSI – that hands out money, mostly to left-leaning causes. OSF’s website describes U.S. Programs:

“Through grant making…U.S. Programs seeks to promote full participation in the nation’s civic, political, and economic life—particularly for communities that are historically marginalized and vulnerable—and to ensure that the core institutions of civil society are effective and accountable to the public.”

The leaked memo continued:

“There has been a budget of $11 million for global warming grants in the U.S. Programs budget for the last several years. This budget item captures George Soros’s commitment of $10 million per year for three years to Al Gore’s Alliance for Climate Protection, which conducts public education on the climate issue in pursuit of creating political space for aggressive U.S. action in line with what scientists say is necessary to put our nation on a path to reducing its outsize carbon dioxide emissions.”

According to the same leaked document, OSI had planned on handing out millions to another global warming initiative that it described as being the “lead organizer of the youth climate movement in the U.S.”

“This budget item also allows for the renewal of U.S. Programs’ long-standing support of the Energy Action Coalition, which is the lead organizer of the youth climate movement in the U.S.,” the document reads.

“We are also including a placeholder for an additional $2 million, pending discussion about and development of OSI’s global warming agenda,” it continued. “There is a memo from Nancy Youman in the strategic plans binder that recommends pathways forward for OSI on the climate issue – in the U.S., as well as in other parts of the Open Society Network.”

According to its website, the Energy Action Coalition “is a coalition of youth-led social and environmental justice organizations working together to build the youth clean energy and climate movement.”

Not like we didn’t know before, but is there any doubt now that this whole “climate change,” global warming nonsense has all been about the money, and cashing in on massive investments into the green industry?