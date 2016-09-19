Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are TIED in polling average from 13 swing states   | Daily Mail Online

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton both have 42 percent of the vote when voters were polled from 13 swing states The states include rust belt favorites like Pennsylvania and Ohio and newer swing states including New Hampshire, Arizona and Georgia Voters are looking for moderate to big change this election cycle and many voting for Trump are voting for the billionaire to change politics-as-usual Likely voters were split on their feelings about Clinton's recent health scare and Trump's refusal to release his tax returns