Articles: What's Scary, Scarier, and Scariest about Hillary

It’s not good to get into personal appearances especially when, like me, you live in a glass house. But I believe what Brit Hume was hinting at in regard to Hillary’s appearance the other night was that she was so made up and rigidly coiffed she could have been prepared for the debate by Don Corleone’s undertaker Amerigo. Scary, like one of those creepy clown dolls which move from the couch to the chair when the lights go off is scary.

But scarier is her pledge to create five million new jobs. Because she doesn’t mean what it sounds like she means. Hillary Clinton is not going invent a new industry like computers and produce her five million jobs that way. She’s not going to found a new Internet business like Jeff Bezos or a new retail chain like Sam Walton. She doesn’t have the I.Q., training or motivation for anything like that.

Instead what she’s talking about is: (A) creating new government jobs; or (B) creating new jobs with lobbyists and influence peddlers, the Public-Private-Partnership grifters who fund her political machine. Guys whose sons and daughters run companies who insist they can make jet fuel out of algae or better knock-off Chinese solar panels if only they get stuffed with enough Federal cash.

In other words, bad jobs. Jobs which, whether in government or in corrupt private entities, consume wealth rather than create it. Indeed, they will wolf taxpayer money down to no purpose like contestants at a Coney Island hot dog eating contest. And just as bad money drives out good in Gresham’s law, bad jobs drive out many times their number of good jobs in what we can call the Liberal Law Of Creative Job Destruction.

It’s not a joke. One of the clearest examples of how certain types of jobs drive out other more valuable jobs is in public schooling. Teaching the young how to read, write and sum isn’t rocket science. It isn’t even model airplane science. Nor does it take a lot of manpower. But the layering on with new government jobs year after year; school psychologists, nurses, “professional” unionized custodians, assistant teachers, grievance counselors, teacher aides, curriculum specialists and junior teachers, playground monitors, security guards, nutritionists and in some cases more administrators than classroom teachers has meant that spiraling school taxes have helped drive something like two million manufacturing jobs out of my state and into oblivion. It’s also why something like forty percent of the houses in my neck of the woods are for sale.