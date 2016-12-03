Newsvine

Norman-D

About Articles: 4 Seeds: 24 Comments: 558 Since: Mar 2016

Anthony Weiner is 'so broke he's unable to afford his sex rehab in Tennessee' | Daily Mail Online

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Norman-D View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Sat Dec 3, 2016 9:33 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Anthony Weiner is 'so broke he can't afford sexting rehab any longer so his parents have taken out a mortgage on their home to pay for the $25k program'

  • Anthony Weiner is allegedly broke and has had to drop out of sexting rehab
  • Weiner's parents have reportedly taken out a mortgage on their home to pay for his sexting addiction rehabilitation at a Tennessee ranch
  • His program cost a reported $25,000 for a 30-day stretch
  • However, he was supposed to complete a 90 day stint at the ranch
  • On Friday, he was fined $65,000 for improper use of campaign funds
  • Last week, he was see in his New York home he shares with Huma Abedin
  • The couple, who shares a son Jordan, four, separated in August

Anthony Weiner is allegedly so strapped financially he's unable to afford his sexting addiction rehabilitation at a Tennessee ranch, according to reports. 

Weiner had intended to stay for a 90-day stint, but left after he ran out of money, an unnamed source told Page Six

The cost of the program Weiner was reportedly $25,000 for a 35-day treatment session at the ranch.  

'His parents took out a mortgage on their house to pay for his rehab,' a source told Page Six. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor