Flashback: Obama had three 4-stars on his team and no one seemed to mind.

News outlets ran a spate of articles and columns in recent days reflecting a level of anxiety over President-elect Trump choosing a number of retired generals for top positions in his White House.

But in January 2009, President Obama appointed the same number of retired high-ranking officers to posts that Trump has so far.

Trump has reportedly named retired Marine Gen. John Kelly as his secretary of homeland security, which brings the number of retired generals to three. Kelly would join retired Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn as national security adviser and retired Marine Gen. James Mattis as secretary of defense.

After the Kelly news, the Washington Post ran a story Wednesday headlined, "Trump hires a third general, raising concerns about heavy military influence."

The story said Trump's pick had "intensified worries among some members of Congress and national security experts that the new administration's policies may be shaped disproportionately by military commanders."

The Wall Street Journal similarly said Trump's "Choice of Generals for Top Posts Raises Concerns."

A column at the Post said there are "concerns" over Trump's selections, "mostly ... about the larger question of drawing so much from the military."

The left-leaning Slate website asked, "Does Trump Want to Put Generals in Charge of Everything?"

As far back as Nov. 30, the New York Times said that Trump's "Focus on Generals for Top Jobs Stirs Worries Over Military's Sway."

But as things stand, Trump has appointed the same number that Obama did.

Obama's initial team included, as pointed out by the Washington Examiner's Jamie McIntyre on Wednesday: retired Marine Gen. Jim Jones as national security adviser; retired Army Gen. Eric Shinseki as veterans affairs secretary; and retired Navy Adm. Dennis Blair as director of national intelligence.