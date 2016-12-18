Ivanka is the wild card of the Trump presidency

It only makes sense that such an unprecedented president-elect should have an unprecedented First Daughter. And to Donald Trump, Ivanka has long been first among equals.

Of his five children, she is peerless. During a family interview with Barbara Walters last year, Eric, Donald Jr. and Tiffany Trump all said Ivanka, 35, is their father’s favorite. When asked, years ago, how he ranked Ivanka and his other daughter Tiffany, Trump said there was no contest.

While the media has, as it should, assiduously reported on every official Cabinet appointment made by President-elect Trump, they have yet to vet the next administration’s most significant, powerful player: Ivanka. She’s not the first woman to sub for a first lady — most notably, Teddy Roosevelt’s daughter Alice did — but none had the influence Ivanka likely will.

“At my father’s company, there are more female than male executives,” Ivanka said. “Women are paid equally for the work that we do and when a woman becomes a mother, she is supported, not shut out.”

She spoke of the wage gap, of the difficulty working mothers have in getting the raises and promotions working fathers do, of the need for affordable child care. Her sleight of hand was a microcosm of the campaign’s: Here was the 35-year-old daughter of a billionaire, wife of a multimillionaire developer, glossy and groomed and convincing a huge swath of the electorate that she understood their struggles.

Ivanka can be whatever the electorate wants: She’s registered as neither a Republican nor Democrat, identifying as an independent. She was raised Presbyterian but converted to Orthodox Judaism for her husband. Her mother, Ivana, is a Czech immigrant. Ivanka was raised in immense privilege yet never had the public missteps of peer Paris Hilton. She’s a businesswoman who devotes much of her social media to her kids. She seems very much a feminist.

In the days after the election, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, best-selling author of “Lean In,” reached out to Ivanka, as did Anne-Marie Slaughter, who worked as an adviser to Hillary Clinton. “She . . . can be a strong inside force,” Slaughter reportedly said.