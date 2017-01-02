Obama's closest adviser says president has been scandal-free

Scandal, what scandal?

President Obama has been squeaky clean, according to his closest adviser, Valerie Jarrett.

“The president prides himself on the fact that his administration hasn’t had a scandal and he hasn’t done something to embarrass himself,” Jarrett said in an interview broadcast on CNN Sunday.

The aide, also a close friend of Obama and his wife Michelle, credited the first couple with being good people and getting good results.

“That’s because that’s who he is—that’s who they are — and I think that’s what really resonates with the American people,” Jarrett said.

Critics of the Obama administration said Jarrett was trying to re-write history.

“This is delusional,” said Tom Fitton, president of the government watchdog group Judicial Watch, which has filed numerous lawsuits to illuminate many of the Obama administrations shortcomings.

“The Obama administration has a scandal rap sheet longer than my arm. Between just the IRS abuses, Benghazi, and the Hillary Clinton scandals, this administration was even more corrupt than Nixon’s,” Fitton concluded.