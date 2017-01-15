BREAKING: Clinton Global Initiative Closing, Employees Being Laid Off

A major arm of Clinton influence is ending.

Clinton Global Initiative will be closing and discharging 22 employees 4/15/2017.

74 employees were previously let go at the end of December, according to other WARN filings.

What foreign government would want to donate now to someone who will not be President, who will have no power?

There have also been questions raised about whether everything was actually in compliance with the charity laws in the state of New York.

There was also investigations regarding conflicts of interest and pay-for-play that circled around the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative.

But it is interesting that even after Hillary Clinton lost, the Clintons are ending this influence organ.

HT: Gabby