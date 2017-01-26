Newsvine

Economist: Stock Market Gained $2T in Wealth Since Trump Elected

Club For Growth founder Stephen Moore reacted to reporting that since President Trump was elected, the stock market gained $2 trillion in wealth.

"This could be the start of a big bull market rally," Moore said on Risk & Reward, noting the market today crossed 20,000 point threshold.

Elizabeth MacDonald recounted how former President Barack Obama told a crowd in 2016 that Trump would need a "magic wand" to bring lost jobs and manufacturing back to America.

Teamsters' Hoffa: Trump Doing What We've Talked About for a Decade

Moore said that statement, compounded with Democrats' becoming "subservient" to billionaire Tom Steyer and his climate-change-advocate allies, have opened the door for union cooperation with the White House.

"We want jobs, not a radical climate change agenda," Moore said in characterizing union bosses' political mindset.

Earlier on Fox News Channel, Teamsters' president James P. Hoffa also reacted to the improving jobs outlook.

 

