Jeff Sessions confirmed as Trump's attorney general

Democrats changed the rules in 2013 so that only a simple majority is needed to approve a president's Cabinet nominees. Under those rules, the Senate easily confirmed Sessions in a party-line 52-47 vote, and was helped by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who had said he would support Sessions' nomination.

Sessions himself voted "present," and was met by applause from Republicans after the vote total was read out.

Sessions will participate in a swearing-in ceremony with Trump in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the White House.

"There was an organized effort to caricature me as something that wasn't true," he told the Senate panel. "It was very painful. I didn't know how to respond and didn't respond very well. I hope my tenure in this body has shown you that the caricature that was created of me was not accurate. It wasn't accurate then and it's not accurate now."

Democrats aside, Sessions had numerous endorsements from law enforcement groups, including the Fraternal Order of Police, the largest police union in the country, and the AFL-CIO's International Union of Police Associations. Former attorneys general, like former Deputy Attorney General under President George W. Bush Larry Thompson, also offered their support of the nomination.

Sessions grabbed a huge endorsement Sen. Quinton Ross, the Democratic leader of the Alabama Senate and one of the highest-ranking black lawmakers in the state. Sessions racked up other critical endorsements, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate.

Most importantly, however, Sessions won unanimous support from his Republican colleagues in the Senate.

"Fair in action, bound to the Constitution, a defender of civil rights — this is the man we have come to know in the Senate," Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said before the vote.