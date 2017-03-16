Stephen Colbert Mocks Rachel Maddow's Lengthy Trump Tax Form Tease

"I hold in my hand something very significant," Colbert said, dressed in Maddow's signature blazer in front of a graphic that resembled the backdrop used on Maddow's show. "It is a joke, a joke that we have confirmed has been heard by Donald Trump. We believe this is the first time any joke dealing with Donald Trump has been released."

Colbert rambled on, poking fun at Maddow's nearly 20-minute-long preamble intro on Tuesday's program before revealing the tax forms, an act that made Maddow the subject of much Twitter mockery.

"Why did the chicken ...," Colbert teased before adding, "but first a word on chickens" and segueing into a lengthy informational rant on the fowls and pulled out a live chicken in a necktie.

"Why did the chicken cross the road?" Colbert finally continued. "OK, what are roads?" he added, launching into another series of non-sequiturs.

When it finally seemed as though Colbert would deliver the punchline, he tossed to commercial.