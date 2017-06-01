Newsvine

BREAKING! "Covfefe" Mystery Solved! President Trump Wins Again!

Seeded by Norman-D
Seeded on Thu Jun 1, 2017 3:35 PM
When President Trump tweeted the word "Covfefe," the world mocked him thinking he was "sleep texting" or just made a huge error. There were millions of memes made within hours of the tweet.

Sean Spicer addressed the "covfefe" mystery and said it was intentional. After doing some research and using Google Translate, we found "Cov fe'fe" in Arabic means "I will stand up."

When put into the context of the tweet, it makes total sense. "Despite the constant negative press, I will stand up."Sorry libs, President Trump is a genius and wins again!

